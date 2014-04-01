Denodo Express offers the standard features of the award-winning Denodo Platform 8.0 in an easy-to-use format. It is free to download, fast to deploy, and easy to use.
Why Denodo Express
Easy to access and use
Any single user with an online registration can download, install, and use it.
Complete product
GUI-based studio and scripted development, connectors to most data sources, metadata driven integration, transformation and data quality, real-time query optimization, caching batch scheduler, data services, security, data governance, data discovery search/browse, and monitoring.
Volume/Capacity
Any number of sources or projects. Up to 3 concurrent queries and 10,000 results per query.
Bundled Support and Training
Online community-based support, tutorials, and videos, all of which are free. Online and offline fee-based training courses available.
Free
One year license term, renewable online annually.
Denodo Express Use Cases
Data virtualization training.
Personal or community projects.
Departmental projects.
Prototype enterprise projects.
Denodo Express Support
Remember, you are not alone. With your Denodo Express registration you become part of the Denodo Express Community, so after installing the software, if you have any questions or you need any help, don’t hesitate to ask your peers within the Community to assist you with the process. Denodo Community