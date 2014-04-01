  1. Home
Denodo Express

The free way to data virtualization
Denodo Express offers the standard features of the award-winning Denodo Platform 8.0 in an easy-to-use format. It is free to download, fast to deploy, and easy to use.

Why Denodo Express

Easy to access and use

Any single user with an online registration can download, install, and use it.

Complete product

GUI-based studio and scripted development, connectors to most data sources, metadata driven integration, transformation and data quality, real-time query optimization, caching batch scheduler, data services, security, data governance, data discovery search/browse, and monitoring.

Volume/Capacity

Any number of sources or projects. Up to 3 concurrent queries and 10,000 results per query.

Bundled Support and Training

Online community-based support, tutorials, and videos, all of which are free. Online and offline fee-based training courses available.

Free

One year license term, renewable online annually.

Denodo Express Use Cases

Data virtualization training.

Personal or community projects.

Departmental projects.

Prototype enterprise projects.

Accelerate Your Fast Data Strategy with Denodo Express

Denodo Express Support

Remember, you are not alone. With your Denodo Express registration you become part of the Denodo Express Community, so after installing the software, if you have any questions or you need any help, don’t hesitate to ask your peers within the Community to assist you with the process.
Denodo Community

Learn About Denodo Express

Interested in learning more about Denodo Express? There is a wealth of information on Denodo Community site for you to get started:

